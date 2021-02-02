Boycott schools failing to offer Urdu as an optional subject

Narainpeth: The AFI former President Dr. Qutubuddin appealed to the parents whose mother tongue is Urdu to boycott those schools that do not offer Urdu as an optional language to their students. He urged them to admit their wards in those schools where they can take Urdu as an optional language.

Dr. Qutubuddin, the world-renowned Psychologist from Narainpeth, said in an email statement that the missionary schools in Hyderabad had Urdu teachers earlier. But slyly they have removed the option of Urdu from their admission forms. Even though the mother tongue of 70% of students studying in such schools is Urdu.

Parents, for the sake of admitting their children in those missionary schools, are neglecting their mother tongue which is causing irreparable loss to the cause of Urdu language. Children are going astray from their culture and religion as most of the Islamic literature is in Urdu.

Dr. Qutubuddin, who campaigned to have Narainpeth declared as District, appealed to those so-called Urdu lovers to launch a movement to convince the missionary schools’ management to include Urdu in their syllabus. If these schools are unwilling to include Urdu as an option, then do not admit your children in such schools. In one year such schools would fall in line if they are boycotted.

“As per the new education policy, children must get compulsory education in their mother tongue. Moreover, as per the three language formula, apart from the state language and English, the students must be imparted education in their mother tongue,” Dr. Qutubuddin said.