‘Boycott Tanishq’ trends again – this time over Diwali ad

New Delhi: It’s not long since Tanishq was under social media fire over its “secular” ad featuring a Hindu daughter-in-law in a Muslim family. The jewelry brand has once again found itself amid controversy with people trending #boycotttanishq on Twitter.

This time the controversy is over its latest ad for Diwali, featuring Neena Gupta, Alaya Furniturewala, Nimrat Kaur, and Sayani Gupta.

The ad shows the women talk about how they would celebrate Diwali.

Sayani Gupta, in the ad, says, “I am hoping to be able to meet my mum after really long. Definitely no firecrackers, I don’t think anyone should light any firecrackers. But a lot of diyas, a lot of laughter hopefully and a lot of positivity.”

“Eating lots of mithai and lots food,” says Alaya Furniturewala.

Neena Gupta suggests “dress up, wear nice jewellery, and a nice sari or a salwar kameez.”

“This year it’s all the more important to be with family,” says Nimrat Kaur at the end and wishes everybody a happy Diwali.

However, the call to not light firecrackers as it leads to pollution has not gone down well with a section of people on social media.

BJP National General Secretary from Karnataka CT Ravi lashed out at the jewellery brand and said, “Why should anyone advice Hindus how to celebrate our festivals? Companies must focus on selling their products, not lecture us to refrain from bursting crackers. We will light lamps, distribute sweets and burst green crackers. Please join us. You will understand Ekatvam,” taking a dig at Tanishq’s Ekatvam campaign.

Another BJP leader Gaurav Goel, vent out his anger and wrote: “Who is #tanishq to advice Hindus as how to celebrate diwali. Keep your advice to yourself and apply the same for your cheap publicity campaign.”

Similarly, scores of other people joined the BJP leaders and asked for the boycott of the jewelry brand.