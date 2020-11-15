Boy’s hands cut off in Andhra blast

Amaravati, Nov 16 : A 13-year-old boy lost both his hands in a blast in a cattle shed in Kurnool district on Sunday, police said.

Police suspect the blast was triggered by a country-made bomb. The incident occurred in Chennampalli village in Avaku mandal.

The boy’s hands were cut off from wrists and he also suffered critical injuries on his legs and face. The boy, identified as Vara Kumar, was first admitted to government-run hospital at Banganapalli and was later shifted to Kurnool for treatment.

According to Banganapalli Circle Inspector Suresh Kumar Reddy five cattle were injured and the shed was destroyed.

Police collected samples from the scene of the blast and began investigations.

Since the village is notorious for faction fights, police were trying to ascertain if any faction was behind the blast.

Source: IANS

