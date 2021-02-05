BR Ambedkar open university to conduct UG semester from March 13

Hyderabad: Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) announced that it will conduct examinations for the undergraduate first-year and second-year students in the month of March.

The second-semester exams of first-year students will be held from March 13 to 19 and those of the fourth semester for the second years will be held from March 21 to 27. Timings of the exams will be from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The last date for online registration for the examination is February 16. In addition to theory exams, practical exams fee have to be paid at once. Payments can be made online through TS/AP online centers, debit and credit cards.

The students can visit the website www.braouonline.in for examination registration.