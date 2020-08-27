Bradman’s career stands as ‘source of inspiration’: Sachin Tendulkar

New Delhi: On the occasion of Don Bradman’s 112th birth anniversary, former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday called the legendary Australian batsman as a “source of inspiration” for everyone involved in the sport.

Tendulkar also highlighted how Bradman had to stay away from cricket during World War II, and still, he has the highest batting average in cricket.

“Sir Don Bradman was away from cricket for several years due to World War II, yet has the highest Test batting average. Today, with concerns about athletes’ form due to uncertainties & long breaks, his career stands even taller as a source of inspiration. Happy birthday Sir Don,” Tendulkar tweeted.

Bradman had called time on his career in 1948 but no one till now has been able to challenge his batting average of 99.94.

The great Bradman had played 52 Tests for Australia from 1928 to 1948 and he announced retirement after registering 6,996 in the longest format of the game.

Bradman also played 234 first-class games, registering 28,067 runs at an average of 95.14 with his highest score being 452 not out.

Bradman had passed away on 25 February 2001 at his Kensington Park home.

He had also met Sachin Tendulkar at his residence at the age of 92.

Source: ANI