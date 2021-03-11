Brahma Kumaris’ chief Dadi Hirdaya Mohini passes away, LS speaker expresses grief

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday condoled the demise of Brahma Kumaris’ chief Dadi Hirdaya Mohini.

She passed away on Thursday at the age of 93.

“The news of Dadi Hirdaya Mohini Ji’s death is deeply saddening. She was an example of compassion, affection, simplicity, and empathy, who will always be remembered for her work and service to the people. I express my heartfelt condolences to the Brahmakumaris family and their followers in this hour of the grief,” Birla said in his condolence message.

“Got the sad news that Brahma Kumaris’ chief Dadi Hirdaya Mohini Ji (who was popularly known as Gulzar Dadi) passed away. She left this world on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. I pay my heartfelt condolences,” tweeted Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel in Hindi.

दुःखद समाचार मिला है कि प्रजापिता ब्रह्माकुमारी ईश्वरीय विश्वविद्यालय की मुख्य प्रशासिका दादी ह्दयमोहिनी जी (जिन्हें सब गुलज़ार दादी कहते थे) ने आज शरीर का त्याग कर दिया है।

महाशिवरात्रि के दिन ही वह कैलाशवासिनी हो गयी हैं।

उन्हें कोटि-कोटि प्रणाम एवं विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि।

ॐ शांति: pic.twitter.com/ZDHuHuOUe7 — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) March 11, 2021

Source: ANI