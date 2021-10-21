BRAOU extends UG, PG admission dates again; check details

Hyderabad: Dr BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) has again extended the last date for online direct admissions into undergraduate (BA/BCom/BSc) and postgraduate-MA, MCom, MSc, MBA, BLISc, MLISc, PG Diplomas and Certificate programmes up to October 31, 2021. Earlier, the last date was extended till October 20.

This extension is applicable for the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with a late of Rs 200.

Students who completed their regular intermediate or Open Schools Society Intermediate or who cleared the eligibility test conducted by the University from 2016 to 2021 are eligible to join UG courses.

For further details, visit the university portal or contact the below help desk numbers: