Brazil’s Covid-19 death toll climbs to 126,960

By News Desk 1 Published: 8th September 2020 8:19 am IST

Sao Paulo, Sep 8 : Brazil has reported 310 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing the national death toll to 126,960, said the Ministry of Health.

Also, 10,273 new infections were reported, taking the national count to 4,147,794, the Ministry said on Monday, Xinhua reported.

Brazil has the second-highest number of Covid-19 deaths in the world, only behind the US, and the third-highest number of Covid-19 infections after being surpassed by India.

In the hardest-hit state of Sao Paulo, home to 46 million inhabitants, the local government said deaths have decreased by 22 per cent in a month.

However, officials are concerned that large crowds over the Independence Day (September 7) weekend, especially on beaches, may lead to a surge in cases.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  3 poachers held in Assam, elephant tusks, deer horn seized
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close