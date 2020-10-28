Brazil’s Covid-19 death toll nears 158,000

News Desk 1Updated: 28th October 2020 12:22 pm IST
Brazil's Covid-19 death toll nears 158,000

Sao Paulo, Oct 28 : Brazil’s Covid-19 death toll has reached 157,946 after 549 more fatalities were reported, the Ministry of Health said.

The single-day fatalities were almost double the number reported on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, tests detected 29,787 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases since the onset of the epidemic to 5,439,641.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in the country, has been the most affected by the virus, with 38,885 deaths and 1,098,207 cases.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Shahbaz Sharif to be provided home-cooked food, mattress in jail
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Updated: 28th October 2020 12:22 pm IST
Back to top button