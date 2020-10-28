Brazil’s Covid-19 death toll nears 158,000

Sao Paulo, Oct 28 : Brazil’s Covid-19 death toll has reached 157,946 after 549 more fatalities were reported, the Ministry of Health said.

The single-day fatalities were almost double the number reported on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, tests detected 29,787 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases since the onset of the epidemic to 5,439,641.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in the country, has been the most affected by the virus, with 38,885 deaths and 1,098,207 cases.

Source: IANS

