By News Desk 1 Published: 19th September 2020 8:14 am IST
Brazil's Covid-19 death toll tops 135,000

Rio de Janeiro, Sep 19 : Another Covid-19 patients have died in Brazil, raising the country’s death toll to 135,793, the Brazilian Ministry of Health said.

Meanwhile, 39,797 new cases were registered over the past 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to 4,495,183, the Ministry said on Friday, Xinhua reported.

Brazil has recently managed to reduce the average number of daily deaths, which stood at 779 in the past seven days, 9 per cent lower than the previous 14 days.

The average number of new cases per day has also been declining, falling to 31,097 in the past seven days, 22 per cent lower than the previous two weeks.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous state in Brazil, is the most affected by the virus, with 924,532 cases of infection and 33,678 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro with 249,798 cases and 17,575 deaths.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

