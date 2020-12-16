Brazil’s Covid-19 death toll tops 1,82,000

News Desk 1Published: 16th December 2020 11:23 am IST
Sao Paulo, Dec 16 : Brazil on Tuesday reported 964 deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, raising the nationwide death toll to 1,82,799, according to the country’s health ministry.

Meanwhile, 42,889 new infections were reported, bringing the total caseload to 69,70,034, the ministry said.

Also on Tuesday, the ministry announced the official launch of the national Covid-19 vaccination plan, a 94-page document delivered last week to the Federal Supreme Court, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The plan is to be presented Wednesday by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello.

Brazil has the world’s second highest Covid-19 death toll, after the US, and the third largest number of cases, next to the US and India.

