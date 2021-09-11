Breaking news: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani resigns

New Delhi: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani says he has resigned.

Vijay Rupani has resigned as chief minister of Gujarat on Saturday in an unexpected move ahead of an assembly election in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state next year.

Rupani has been the chief minister of Gujarat from 2016 and as things stand there isn’t sufficient clarity on what led to his resignation.

In a meeting with the Governor a few minutes ago, he handed over his resignation.

Speaking to the reporters outside Raj Bhavan, he said he was thankful to the BJP leadership for giving him an opportunity to serve as the chief minister and added that a change of leadership is a natural part of the process.

Rupani added that he will continue to work under the leadership of the BJP national president.

It is unclear if deputy chief minister Nitin Patel will take over or a new leader will be nominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party.