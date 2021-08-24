Bride reuses to enter wedding venue; reason will surprise you! (video)

In today’s time there is not a moment where people go about without hearing music, it is everywhere and without it, it just does not feel right anymore. We can say it was the same for this bride who refused to enter the wedding hall because the song she chose for the wedding venue did not play on her arrival.

A video has been going viral online which shows the bride and few of her friends and relatives making an entry under the traditional phoolon ki chaadar when suddenly the bride stops and refuses to walk further.

The video was first shared by a wedding photography page under their Instagram name The Wedding Brigade, and now is going viral on meme pages for the cute reaction of the bride and the humour that people have been finding from it.

When asked for the reason, she quotes “the song she chose for the bridal entry was not played around the wedding venue.” In the video we can see her being both emotional and angry and complaining that she had earlier informed the coordinator about the bridal entry song.

The video has garnered over 17K likes and tons of comments where some people supported the bride for her actions and others slammed by calling her a “drama queen”, other comments even joked saying, “Dulhe ka bhala kare bhagwan” (Save the groom oh lord!) .