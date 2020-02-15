Bridegroom suffers cardiac arrest due to loud music

Mid-adult man clutching his chest in pain with a possible heart attack. He wears a blue, button down dress shirt. Heart disease.

Nizamabad: In a shocking incident a bridegroom who had just got married collapsed to death during his wedding procession in Telangana state’s Nizamabad district yesterday.

According to reports, the groom identified as M Ganesh had become uncomfortable with the high decibel noise from the DJ sound system and even before he could complain, he suffered a major cardiac arrest that led to his death.

The groom M Ganesh’s marriage was performed on Friday morning at Bodhan town in Nizamabad.

It was later in the evening, the family had taken out a baraat with the couple when this unfortunate incident occurred.

The high decibel noise from the DJ system started troubling Ganesh who was sitting in the car next to his wife. At first he thought he was feeling uneasy and stayed inside and went on to join the dancing baraatis.

But in no time, he became more uncomfortable and collapsed during the procession.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Doctors stated he could have died of a cardiac arrest.

It may be noted, there is a ban on using DJ sound system in functions and processions.