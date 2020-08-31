Bridge washed away before inauguration in Madhya Pradesh

Seoni: A part of a bridge built at a cost of Rs 9 crore over the Banganga in Seoni district in Madhya Pradesh was washed away in the floods caused by heavy rains. According to information, the bridge built in Sunward area at Banganga had not been inaugurated yet but traffic was permitted on it.

Rakesh Pal Singh, MLA of Keolari, said that due to heavy rains the water level in the river and risen and garbage got stuck in the railings of the bridge. A part of the bridge was washed away when the pressure due to rainwater increased.

Singh said the decade-old bridge between Bhimgarh and Chhapara had also been washed away in the rain water. However, there has been no loss of life at both the places.

Water in the Sanjay Sarovar dam had also overflown and all 10 gates of the dam had to be opened to clear it.

Source: IANS