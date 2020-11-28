Bring down fees of govt-owned medical colleges: Stalin

Chennai, Nov 28 : DMK President M.K.Stalin on Saturday demanded the Tamil Nadu government to reduce the fees charged by two government medical colleges – Rajah Muthiah Medical College, Chidambaram and IRT Perundurai Medical College, to fees charged by other state-owned medical colleges.

In a statement issued here, Stalin said the government has hiked the fees in these two colleges like private medical colleges putting the poor students into immense difficulties.

He said after telling the court the fees for Rajah Muthiah Medical College this academic year as Rs.4 lakh, the government has revised it upwards to Rs 5.44 lakh.

The fees at IRT Perundurai Medical College are fixed at Rs.3.85 lakh which raises doubts in the minds of people whether these two are private colleges.

Stalin said the fees charged by government medical colleges are Rs.13,670 (medical course) and Rs.11,610 (dental course) and it is only just that the other two colleges charge the same amount as fees.

Source: IANS

