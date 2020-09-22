Brisbane Heat sign all-rounder Jack Wildermuth for BBL 10

Brisbane, Sep 22 : Brisbane Heat have signed all-rounder Jack Wildermuth for the upcoming season of the Big Bash League (BBL)

Wildermuth made his debut for the Heat in 2016-17 in BBL 6, playing in the Heat’s semi-final team, before switching to the Melbourne Renegades for the next edition. He was a member of their BBL 8 championship squad, playing 10 matches, and was again with the Marvel Stadium based team last summer.

The 27-year-old will link with former Melbourne teammate Tom Cooper on the club’s books for BBL 10 and will be out to add to his career total of nine matches for the Heat, which included the 2016-17 BBL semi-final.

Brisbane coach Darren Lehmann said he was excited about Wildermuth’s return to the team.

“I know that there some good reports on the national side of things around his efforts on the Zimbabwe tour and the Australia ‘A’ quad series in India the same year when he produced some match-winning efforts,” Lehmann said.

“Jack has heaps of potential with bat and ball and we see a lot of upside to him coming back into the Heat set-up.”

The 10th BBL edition is scheduled to start from December 3.

Source: IANS

