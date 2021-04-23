British Council announces online summer programme for kids

Hyderabad: British Council announced the eleventh edition of their popular Summer School programme which will happen online this year for children across India.

Since 2010, British Council’s Summer School programme has been focusing on inculcating 21st century skills in children across India. The 2021 edition has been re-imagined in view of the evolving curriculum in Indian schools as well as the present COVID-19 scenario.

Fully online, British Council’s #CraftingFutures Summer School programme has been designed to enable participants improve their core communication skills while discovering their own style and talents.

The event is aims at helping children develop an awareness of Indian cultural heritage; focus on art forms, craft and design; personalise and apply ancient knowledge to the modern context; and develop language and real-world skills. The children will learn storytelling and expression following a narrative of Indian arts and culture.

The learning module has been designed for children of age 5-17 years, segregated in age groups of 5-6 years, 7-12 years and 13-17 years to ensure age-appropriate learning and tasks.

The Indian education system and the school curriculum is undergoing change with greater focus on a child’s overall development and honing their interpersonal skills aimed at creating more agile and adaptive individuals who are prepared to succeed in a globalized, always evolving world.