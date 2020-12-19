British Indian singer Tasha Tah stepped out of comfort zone for new song

Mumbai, Dec 18 : British Indian singer Tasha Tah says she stepped out of comfort zone for her new song, Ya baby.

The song is composed and written by Tasha, and the dance number has arrived just in time for New Year’s Eve celebration.

“For the past few months, I’ve been trying out different sets of music to up my game and this particular one is purely out of my comfort zone. It’s like a TASHA-TAH 2.0 version of me. This pandemic has been the most inspiring time of my career as it gave me a lot of time to practice. We shot the video in various exotic locations of Turkey. This song is an upbeat party song and blends in the urban Asian music vibes with an Arabic flavour,” she said.

“I am extremely grateful for my fans and well-wishers around the world. It’s because of the fans; my career has become this phenomenal. You guys are my strength and I am always humbled by your love,” she added.

Tasha is known for songs such as Haan de munde, Oye oye and Kurbaan.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.