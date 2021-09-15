Britney Spears quits Instagram after announcing engagement with Asghari

New York: American popstar Britney Spears had recently taken to Instagram to announce her engagement with Iranian Personal Trainer Sam Asghari.

After having given the big news, the singer has now deleted her Instagram account. She left behind a tweet saying that it is just a break for celebrating her engagement and promised to be back.

“Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!! I’ll be back soon” , read the tweet.

The couple that often posts videos of their workout together shall pretty soon tie the knot and in the meanwhile fans can merely wait for Spears’ return to Instagram.