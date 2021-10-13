Britney Spears, Salman Khan in Chiranjeevi’s next

If reports are to be believed, the makers of 'Godfather' are planning to bring Hollywood's pop sensation Britney Spears on board to croon a racy song for Chiranjeevi

By IANS|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 13th October 2021 5:33 pm IST
Britney Spears, Salman Khan in Chiranjeevi's next
Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi and Britney Spears (Instagram)

Mumbai: Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi has an attractive slate with multiple interesting movies lined up. As Chiranjeevi’s ‘Acharya’ helmed by Koratala Siva is gearing up for release soon, his other projects are progressing well too.

The official remake of Malayalam super hit ‘Lucifer’ is titled ‘Godfather’. This Mohan Raja directorial is to feature Chiranjeevi, who would reprise Mohanlal’s role.

If reports are to be believed, the makers of ‘Godfather’ are planning to bring Hollywood’s pop sensation Britney Spears on board to croon a racy song for Chiranjeevi. Bollywood star Salman Khan too may make a cameo appearance in this movie.

MS Education Academy

But there is no official confirmation regarding Britney Spears’ song for ‘Godfather’ and Salman’s appearance as well.

Touted to be an intense political drama, Thaman S. will compose the music for ‘Godfather’.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button