Britney Spears, Salman Khan in Chiranjeevi’s next

Mumbai: Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi has an attractive slate with multiple interesting movies lined up. As Chiranjeevi’s ‘Acharya’ helmed by Koratala Siva is gearing up for release soon, his other projects are progressing well too.

The official remake of Malayalam super hit ‘Lucifer’ is titled ‘Godfather’. This Mohan Raja directorial is to feature Chiranjeevi, who would reprise Mohanlal’s role.

If reports are to be believed, the makers of ‘Godfather’ are planning to bring Hollywood’s pop sensation Britney Spears on board to croon a racy song for Chiranjeevi. Bollywood star Salman Khan too may make a cameo appearance in this movie.

But there is no official confirmation regarding Britney Spears’ song for ‘Godfather’ and Salman’s appearance as well.

Touted to be an intense political drama, Thaman S. will compose the music for ‘Godfather’.