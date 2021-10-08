Brutality of BJP government still on at Assam’s Dhalpur

By Zamser Ali

Guwahati: More than 960 Muslim families at Dhalpur under Darrang district of Assam were evicted by the BJP government of Assam at gunpoint, two weeks ago but the brutality of BJP led Sangh parivar didn’t end even now.

On Wednesday evening under the leadership of BJP MLA and Chairman of for Garukhuti Agricultural project Padma Hazarika entered No 3 Dhalpur village along with government armed forces and a group of RSS members and burnt the remaining assets of the villagers.

t may be mentioned that on 23 September 2021, the Darrang district administration had evicted the villagers forcefully. During the eviction drive of that day, Assam police had mercilessly opened fire on the villagers, for which 2 persons were dead and more than 20 persons injured.

The brutality of the Assam government was criticised from all corners not only in Assam or India but it had worldwide reactions. But the government of Assam have not learnt enough from public criticism.

After two weeks of the incident, as the public criticism of the incident have been normalised, BJP MLA Padma Hazarika, along with a group of huge armed forces and RSS workers entered No 3 Dhalpur village and gathered all the remaining assets of the villagers and burnt them openly.

Rafiqul Islam, a youth of the village told this correspondent that as police opened fire on the villagers on the 23rd of September, all the villagers have shifted themselves Southern part of the village. They have been leaving there under the open sky and carrying all their assets so that they can build some huts there to live.

But on Wednesday evening Padma Hazarika came to the village and gathered all the wooden pillars, beds, bamboos etc in several places and burnt all these useful materials. Nur Islam, a youth of the locality alleged that when the villagers carrying all their assets from the evicted village for building their houses in the place demarcated by the district administration, what was the necessity to burn them?

It is nothing but to fuelling the anger of the evicted villagers. It is directly at conspiracy to start a clash between evicted villagers and the aggressive BJP workers.