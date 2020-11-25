BSES donates life support ambulances for Delhi Covid-19 patients

New Delhi, Nov 24 : At a time when the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a turn for the worse in the national capital, Delhi electricity distribution company (discom) BSES has announced that it is donating six life support ambulances for use by city hospitals.

Three fully equipped ambulances ambulances were flagged off by Delhi Power and Health Minister Satyendar Jain at the Delhi Secretariat, donated by BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL).

A BSES release said that the three ambulances were, in turn, handed over by the Minister to senior officials from three Delhi government hospitals – GTB Hospital, GB Pant Hospital and Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. These will be deployed to provide timely care to patients in east and central Delhi.

“Over the next few days, three more life support ambulances will be handed over to the Delhi government by BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) CEO Amal Sinha for the use of Covid patients in south and west Delhi. These will be attached to the government’s CATS Ambulance Services,” the statement said.

“Apart from the ambulances, the BYPL CEO also handed over 50 automatic sanitiser-cum-thermal temperature scanner machines (along with the sanitiser liquid) to the minister. These will be installed at Mohalla Clinics in east and central Delhi. Thirty such machines were handed over to the office of DCP East Delhi a few days earlier,” it added.

As part of BSES’ CSR initiative during the past few months, over 2 lakh gloves, 2 lakh masks, more than 20,000 hygiene kits, and 6,000 PPE kits have been provided by the discoms, according to a BSES spokesperson.

–IANS

