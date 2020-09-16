BSF, BGB conference begins in Bangladesh

Dhaka, Sep 16 : A four-day conference of top officials from India’s Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) began on Wednesday in Dhaka.

BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana is leading a six-member Indian delegation which includes top officials from India’s home and external affairs ministries.

The conference started at the BGB’s headquarters in Dhaka.

A 13-member Bangladeshi delegation, led by Major General Shafeenul Islam, DG of the BGB, is attending the border conference.

Officials from the BGB and the Bangladesh Prime Minister’s Office, home and foreign ministries, joint river commission and land record and survey department are among the delegation members.

The BSF delegation is scheduled to leave Dhaka on September 19 after signing a Joint Record of Discussion.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.