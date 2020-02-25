menu
BSF denies reports of Pakistan aircraft entering Indian airspace

Posted by Neha Published: February 25, 2020, 10:48 pm IST
BSF denies reports of Pakistan aircraft entering Indian airspace

Jammu: The Border Security Force has denied reports of Pakistan aircraft entering the Indian airspace.

Amid reports that a Pakistan Air Force aircraft had entered the Indian airspace in Jammu’s Ranbir Singh Pura (RS Pura) sector, NS Jamwal, Inspector General BSF said on Tuesday that the reports are false.

“There has been no violation of Indian airspace by Pakistan Air Force aircraft yesterday,” said Jamwal at the Jammu Frontier.

On Monday, there were reports of villagers, living along the international border in RS Pura, seeing a Pakistani aircraft flying into the Indian airspace.

Source: ANI
