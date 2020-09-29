BSF makes major arms haul in Mizoram, three held

Aizawl, Sep 29 : A large quantity of sophisticated weapons, including 28 AK-series rifles, and two vehicles were seized by the BSF and three persons arrested in Mizoram early on Tuesday, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, the para-military troops led by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Kuldeep Singh laid an ambush at West Phaileng in western Mizoram’s Mamit district and intercepted two vehicles on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, a BSF official said.

While conducting a thorough search of the two vehicles, the BSF personnel recovered 30 sophisticated arms and ammunition consisting of 28 AK-series rifles, one 5.56 mm AK-74 rifle and one 0.3 inch carbine. The BSF 90 Battalion officiating commandant SK Pillai also played a role in the operation.

Besides the sophisticated arms, 7,894 assorted ammunition and 28 magazines were recovered from fabricated cavities in the vehicles.

The BSF also arrested three persons — Lalhuapzauva, 56, Vanlalruata, 25, and Liansanga, 46, all residents of Aizawl district. Indian currency amounting to Rs 39,020 and other articles were also recovered from the detainees.

“The follow-up action on the matter as per law of the land has been initiated,” a BSF release said.

Intelligence and BSF officials suspect that the arms and ammunition were smuggled from neighbouring Myanmar. Smuggling of drugs, arms and other goods is taking place frequently in the north-eastern region across the borders especially from Myanmar.

Hilly Mizoram shares a 318 km border with Bangladesh and a 510 km border with Myanmar. Both the frontiers are unfenced and the forested terrain makes it convenient for smugglers to move about.

