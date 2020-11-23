BSF unearths tunnel on international border in J&K’s Samba

News Desk 1Published: 23rd November 2020 6:38 am IST
Jammu, Nov 22 : Border Security Force (BSF) troopers discovered an underground tunnel on the international border in J&K’s Samba district on Sunday, officials said.

BSF officials said an underground tunnel was discovered by a patrol party and “could have been used for infiltration from across the border”.

Security forces have said that the four terrorists killed in an encounter near the Nagrota Toll Plaza on the Jammu-Srinagar highway last week, had infiltrated from across the international border in Samba sector.

