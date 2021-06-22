BSF’s Yoga on camels’ back draws public ire on social media

Jaipur: The BSF team in Rajasthan is facing flak for performing yoga asanas (postures) on the back of camels which were laid on floor with their foot tied with ropes.

The pictures of these yoga exercises are going viral on social media showing camels lying on the back of the floor while BSF personnel are seen performing yoga asanas on their back.

Om Thanvi, Founding V-C, Haridev Joshi University of Journalism and Mass Communication, Jaipur and senior journalist, shared a picture of the incident on Twitter and wrote in Hindi, “Ruthless Yoga! Doing yoga on the stomach of a camel by tying its feet and carpeting it on the floor is not yoga but a cruelty…”

The act was also condemned by netizens who asked concerned government authorities to take strict action and stop this practice.

A social media user brought PMO into picture and said, “Will PMO take action against the organizers of such a dreary show misusing the innocent animals…!

“The organizers need to be arrested immediately!!!,” he said.

Ajay Verma, a social worker, said, “A photo session of yoga by tying a voiceless animal for show, by tying the legs of a camel and doing yoga sitting on it by the @BSF_India will be considered a kind of cruelty behaviour which is highly condemnable,” he added.

ABN Sharma, IG (Retd), BSF retired officer said, “Camels & handlers are trained to perform different acts like lie down, lay still & crawl. Men do yoga or PT, use weapon while move or static. Such display be enjoyed as skill & not stunt as we do for Motorcycles Daredevil teams.”