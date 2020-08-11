BSNL employees are ‘traitors’, ‘unwilling to work’: BJP MP Hegde

By News Desk 1 Published: 11th August 2020 10:25 pm IST
BSNL employees are 'traitors', 'unwilling to work': BJP MP Hegde

Bengaluru, Aug 11 : Ananthkumar Hegde, BJP MP from Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada, has stoked controversy after he termed state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited’s (BSNL) employees as “traitors” and said that the company would be privatised.

“Employees in BSNL are traitors who are not willing to work,” he said in Kannada at a meeting in Kumta on Monday.

Hegde said the company with 88,000 employees will be privatised.

“The government gave money and people need services but the employees do not work,” he said.

According to the MP, the company has become a “disgrace” to the entire country and the government will shut it down.

He said the government will implement a disinvestment policy to close the company so that private entities can take over the vacuum left by it.

Hegde said the Prime Minister talks about Digital India and allocates funds for it but the employees do not work, requiring the central government to remedy the problem by privatising BSNL. The BJP MP has courted controversy on many occasions earlier with his statements.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
India
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close