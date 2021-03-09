BSP, Cong give suspension notice on fuel hike in RS

New Delhi, March 9 : A day after the Rajya Sabha was adjourned following opposition’s demand to discuss the fuel hike, Bahujan Samaj Party MP Satish Chandra Mishra and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday again gave suspension notices on the same issue.

On Monday, the first day of the second half of the Budget Session, the House witnessed repeated uproar from the Opposition after their demand to suspend the Business and hold discussion on soaring fuel prices was rejected by the Chair. The Chairman of the House M.Venkaiah Naidu rejected Kharge’s notice of suspension of business under rule 267.

Kharge said, “The petrol price has reached Rs 100 per litre in some parts of the country and the government has earned more than Rs 20 lakh crore in the last six years through taxes and its utmost important to discuss it.”

But the Chair did not allow the notice on Monday and said that it was against the rules. The House was finally adjourned after the Congress MPs resorted to continued sloganeering.

