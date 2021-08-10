BSP will form govt in Telangana in 2023: Ramji Gautam

Hyderabad: BSP Rajya Sabha member and national coordinator Ramji Gautam said that the party will government in Telangana in 2023. He expressed these views while addressing a public rally in Nalgonda.

The occasion was marked to induct the former IPS officer R.S Praveen Kumar into the Bahujan Samaj Party.

In his speech, Gautam said that the Telangana State government has neglected the SCs, STs, BCs and minorities which has led to resentment among the public. He added that no one can stop BSP from forming a government in the state because earlier the ruling parties were getting the votes of the weaker sections.

He also said that the BSP will not forge an alliance with other parties and will contest the elections on its own. He further said that the weaker sections have not only been neglected in the Telangana State but also in other states of the country which is the reason that they are still in dire straits.

Praveen Kumar in his address to the rally said that to remove the injustices meted out to the Dalits and other weaker sections, the BSP needs to come to the fore. He added that reservations should be made in the private sector also for the Dalits and other weaker sections in the state as well as in other states of the country for the upliftment of these communities. It has to be noted that Praveen Kumar has taken voluntary retirement from his service a few days ago and has formally joined BSP. It was informed that Kumar will strengthen the party in every district and is planning to contest on all the assembly seats in the next elections.