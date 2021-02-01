Budget evokes mixed reactions from people

By IANS|   Published: 2nd February 2021 3:43 am IST

New Delhi, Feb 1 : The Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday evoked mixed reactions, as per the IANS C-Voter Insta Poll.

On a question on how has the team of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered on the budget front so far, 25.1 per cent of the respondents said that it performed much better than expected, while 27.6 per cent people said it was just as expected.

Around 36.4 per cent of the respondents said that the Budget was worse than expected, while 11 per cent stated that they actually didn’t know what was there in the Budget.

After last year’s Budget, 42 per cent of the respondents had stated that it was much better than expected, while 25.9 per cent had pointed out that it was just okay and 24 per cent stated that it was worse than expected.

The poll, which was conducted after the presentation of the Budget in the Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, included a sample size of 1,200 people selected randomly across all demographics. The margin of error is +/- 3 per cent at the national level and +/- 5 per cent at the regional level.

