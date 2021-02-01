Budget garners low approval ratings from public

New Delhi, Feb 1 : The Union Budget 2021-22 has garnered low approval ratings from the public who were expecting a slew of relief measures from the government after bearing the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on health and economy, as per the IANS C-Voter Insta Poll.

Lakhs of individual taxpayers were left disappointed as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not announce any change in the income tax slabs in the much-awaited Budget presentation.

As per the survey, which included a sample size of 1,200 people selected randomly across all demographics, the maximum thumbs up the Budget received was from people earning between Rs 20,000 and Rs 50,000 per month.

On a scale of 0 to 10, the Budget received 6.39 marks from the income group between Rs 20,000 and Rs 50,000, which is the highest across all income groups.

Meanwhile, the lowest figures in the post-Budget poll was rated by the people who earned between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 a month. This section of people gave rated the Budget at 5.94 in a scale of 0 to 10.

The survey also stated that the Budget received similar responses from the service sector (government and private jobs), people running businesses or are self-employed, and those indulging in agricultural activities.

The private service class rated the budget at 5.15, government servicemen gave a rating of 5.37, people running businesses/self employed gave 5.30 while people associated with agriculture gave it a rating of 5.18.

Even in the varied age groups, the ratings remained somewhat similar. However, the budget gathered the least approval from the respondents aged below 25 years, Only 4.97 score was given by this group, the budget instapoll said.

Meanwhile, people aged between 46 and 55 years gave the highest rating to the Budget at 5.95.

