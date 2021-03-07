Bugatha, Sudha win New Delhi Marathon titles

New Delhi, March 7 : Army’s Srinu Bugatha and Asian Games gold medallist Sudha Singh won the men’s and women’s titles respectively of the sixth New Delhi Marathon on Sunday. Both winners, however, fell short of the qualification timings of this year’s Olympic Games.

Bugatha clocked 2 hours 14 minutes and 59 seconds while Sudha’s winning time was 2 hours 43 minutes and 42 seconds.

Bugatha, though, improved his personal best by three minutes, but was far off the Olympics qualification time of 2 hours 11 minutes and 30 seconds.

Sudha, a 3,000m steeplechase Asian Games gold winner, too failed to live up to her expectations of cracking the Olympic qualification time of 2 hours 29 minutes and 30 seconds.

More than 100 distance runners from across the country competed in the marathon.

