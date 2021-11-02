Bugatti to Bentley: Look at Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious car collection

Mumbai: Celebrities’ love for luxurious sports bikes and cars is known for all. They always want to try every model that arrives on the market. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is no exception. Just like his larger-than-life-films, he believes in owing some extravagant luxurious wheels and his fleet of expensive cars proves the fact.

Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating is 56th birthday today. On his special day, let’s have a look at five most expensive cars that King Khan owns.

Shah Rukh Khan car collection

1. Bugatti Veyron

Priced at approximately Rs 12 crore, Bugattis Veyron is the most expensive car among the many swanky chariots that Shah Rukh Khan owns, reports GQ India and Times Now.

2. Bentley Continental GT

As per Financial Express, King Khan owns one of the finest grand wheels in the world, Bentley Continental GT which is reportedly worth Rs 4 crore.

3. Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe

This luxurious car is owned by only a few Bollywood celebrities. Shah Rukh khan is among them. According to reports, the DDLJ actor owns the convertible version of the Phantom Drophead Coupe which is worth Rs 7 crore.

4. BMW i8

Shah Rukh Khan added mthe very lavish BMW i8 to his fleet of cars in 2016. The car, which is approx Rs 2 crore, is also owned by the likes of Mukesh Ambani and Sachin Tendulkar in India.

5. Customised Vanity Van

His love for automobile extends beyond cars. SRK also owns a fancy and highly customised vanity van — Volvo BR9– worth Rs 4 crore. He had purchased Volvo BR9 in 2015 which is designed by Dilip Chhabria, an Indian car designer and the founder of DC Design.

Check out SRK’s vanity van equipped with high-end technologyhttps://t.co/Hbnd5XFOWj pic.twitter.com/pRTMNYmkXO — ETimes Photogallery (@ETimesPhotos) November 10, 2015

In terms of work, SRK is gearing up make a grand comeback on big screen with Pathan opposite Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He was last seen in 2018’s Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.