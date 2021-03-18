Bumrah’s wife Sanjana’s mehendi has 2019 world cup connection!

Mumbai: India’s fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah tied knot with sports anchor Sanjana Ganesan on March 15 in an intimate ceremony in Goa. Since then, pictures from their fairytale wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies are surfacing on the internet.

Several unseen pictures of the newly-wed have been shared by the designers and photographers on their respective social media accounts which became the talk of the town. Among all, one viral pictures which caught our attention was Sanjana’s mehendi pic.

Story behind Sanjana’s mehendi design

In the pic, Sanjana was seen flaunting her Mehendi while wearing a lime green outfit, but the thing which grabbed eyeballs of the fans was the logo of the ICC World Cup made on her hand.

“The WC motif cause they met during the WC,” a Twitter user wrote while sharing the intricate design. One of the most popular TV presenters in India, Sanjana Ganesan was an integral part of the Star Sports team that covered the 2019 World Cup hosted by England and Wales. Going by the tweet, it seems like Bumrah and Sanjana might have met during the tournament and rest is history.

The WC motif cause they met during the WC🥺 pic.twitter.com/WcuH9vuvxn — Bubble (@duvidhaa) March 16, 2021

The couple, who kept their romance under wraps, made it official only when they announced their marriage on Monday. Bumrah shared the news on Instagram with the caption, “Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course. Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana.”

Bumrah-Sanjana wedding pictures

Scroll to see more clicks from Jasprit and Sanjana’s dreamy wedding, Haldi ceremony and sangeet.