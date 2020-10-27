Burglars break into a house in Shamshabad; flee with cash and gold

Nihad AmaniPublished: 27th October 2020 11:39 am IST
Hyderabad: A theft was recently reported in the Shamshabad area, after the owner was back from his work on Monday, he found that the cash and gold was missing.

Furthermore, the police informed that the house-owner Srinivas Reddy went out on some work and returned on Monday night to find his house burgled. The miscreants made away with gold ornaments and cash kept in the cupboard after gaining entry into the house by breaking the locks.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police visited the spot and took up investigation. A case has been registered.

