Burj Khalifa model is now Durga puja pandal in Kolkata

Kolkata: As Durga Puja is round the corner, Kolkata’s Sreebhumi Sporting Club has built a unique pandal that replicated the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The Durga idol in the Sreebhumi Sporting Club was adorned with heavy gold jewellery weighing 45 kg.

The 145-foot-high Burj Khalifa pandal in Kolkata has special lighting arrangements to give it an imposing appearance at night and was built by about 250 workers in two months. Visitors have begun visiting the Burj Khalifa in Kolkata.

About 6,000 acrylic plates were used to replicate the tallest building in the world as a pandal.

It is not only a replica of the tallest building in the world but also the tallest Durga Puja Pandal in Bengal. This amazing building is a complete copy of the diagonal Burj Khalifa, but the difference is that you will not find an elevator inside.

In the midst of the COVID situation, according to the guidelines, pandals must be wide and open on all sides with separate entrances and exits. The pandals must maintain sufficient space and arrangements to ensure physical distance in terms of current COVID-19 pandemic standards.

What is Durga Puja and when it is celebrated?

The auspicious festival of Durga Puja is an annual five-day celebration in the country that pays homage to the goddess Maa Durga. Durga Puja holds great significance for the Bengali community.

This year Durga Puja begins on Monday, October 11 and will end on Friday, October 15.