Bus transformed into kirana shop in TS’ Covid-19 hotspot

HYDERABAD: Authorities in Telangana turned a state-owned bus into a kirana shop for the people in a Covid-19 hotspot in Khammam district.

The district administration arranged a bus and turned it into a kirana shop, selling essentials for the people in Pedda Tanda, which has been declared as COVID-19 containment cluster.

Transport Minister P. Ajay Kumar, who hails from the same district, asked the officials to use the bus to sell groceries to people after they complained about lack of supply of essentials.

Pedda Tanda, a hamlet in Khammam rural amandal’ (block), was declared COVID-19 containment cluster after a resident was found positive for coronavirus. He was shifted to state-run Gandhi Hospital where he is currently under treatment.

Ajay Kumar visited the hamlet and interacted with the residents. He sought their cooperation and said the government was taking all steps to contain the spread of the dreaded disease.

The minister said the government was paying Rs 1,500 and providing 12 kg rice to all the families living below poverty line.

Source: IANS

