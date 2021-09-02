Busted: Prostitution racket under the guise of spa centre

Hyderabad: The city police here arrested seven people after busting a prostitution racket, which was running under the guise of a spa centre on Wednesday at Kukatpally. The Kukatpally housing board (KPHB) police also rescued three women.

The accused who were arrested after the bust are Akbar (27), an organizer from KPHB, Raj Kumar (25), receptionist, J Shiva (24) a therapist, T Amar (28), a therapist from Nepal, D Rajendar (25), a helper from KPHB, Sheikh Farooq Basha (40), a native of Nepal and Ch Venu (25), a site engineer and customer and a customer from Yusufguda, said DW News.

According to the police, Akbar the prime suspect was organizing prostitution in the name of a spa in a rented flat at KPHB, Road No 1 for the last few months.

Officials stated that his associates bring customers to the spa and after collecting money, allow them to participate in sexual activities with the women who were lured into the flesh trade with the promise of huge money.