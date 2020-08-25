Buzz: Prabhas and Hrithik Roshan to collaborate for Dhoom 4?

Hyderabad: If the latest buzz and rumors are to be believed, Pan- India star Prabhas and Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan will team up for the upcoming Bollywood’s action project produced by Aditya Chopra.

According to various sources, Aditya Chopra, who produced ‘War’, an action thriller starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, wants to rope in Prabhas and Hrithik for his next project ‘Dhoom 4‘. If everything goes as planned, both the stars will be coming together for a Bollywood’s mega multi-starrer. Reportedly, this film will be launched as the 50th anniversary special of Yash Raj Films. ‘Dhoom 4’ is the sequel of the second-largest Bollywood film franchise ‘Dhoom’ in terms of box-office revenue.

A project that features both of them will be a dream come true for action lovers in India. Aditya Chopra is reportedly working on the film but there is no official confirmation regarding the details yet.

On the work front, Prabhas will next be seen in ‘Radhe Shyam’ that is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. After this project, he will work with Nag Ashwin for science fiction. Recently, the ‘Baahubali‘ actor also announced that he will be collaborating with Bollywood’s Director Om Raut for a huge 3D periodic action drama titled, ‘Adipurush‘.