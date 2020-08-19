Buzz: Shraddha Kapoor in Allu Arjun’s next?

Hyderabad: If the ongoing buzz and gossips in the Telugu film industry is to be believed, B-town beauty Shraddha Kapoor will be seen shaking legs with South Stylish Star Allu Arjun in ‘Pushpa’.

Shraddha made her Telugu cinema debut with Rebel Star Prabhas in 2019 ‘Saaho’, which minted decent numbers at the box office. Now there is a huge buzz going around the film industry that ‘Pushpa’ director Sukumar is planning to rope the 33-year-old ‘Saaho’ beauty in a special song in his movie.

However, there is no confirmation on this news as of now.

In the movie, Allu Arjun will be seen playing the role of a lorry driver. The bearded look and rugged avatar of the protagonist bagged a phenomenal response from netizens. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and is essaying the role of a Chittoor girl.

The shooting of Pushpa has been temporarily put on hold due to the covid-19 pandemic and is expected to resume soon. The movie will be released in five languages- Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada and is expected to hit the theatres next year. However, the final release date is yet to be finalized.