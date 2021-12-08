BYJU’S acquires maths learning platform GeoGebra

New Delhi: With an aim to make maths learning more visual and interactive, edtech unicorn BYJU’s on Wednesday announced that it has acquired Austria-headquartered GeoGebra for an undisclosed sum.

BYJU’s said that the Austrian company has an interactive and collaborative mathematics learning tool and the company will continue to operate as an independent unit within the BYJU’S group under the leadership of its Founder and Developer, Markus Hohenwarter.

“The GeoGebra team has built a powerful and stimulating platform that complements BYJU’S mission of providing impactful learning for students. Designed to improve mathematical understanding, it offers significant features that provide interactive resources that adapt to every child’s style and pace of learning,” Anita Kishore, Chief Strategy Officer, BYJU’S, said in a statement.

“At BYJU’S, with the help of innovative teaching and technology, we have been making Math fun, visual and engaging. And with GeoGebra on board, we will continue to further enhance, reimagine and transform the way Math is taught and learned,” Kishore added.

Also Read Meta unveils new office in India to train entrepreneurs, creators

This acquisition complements BYJU’S overall product strategy and integrates GeoGebra’s capabilities to enable the creation of new product offerings and learning formats to its existing mathematics portfolio.

The company said that the move is aimed at making maths more engaging, leading to better learning outcomes. This synergy of two like-minded companies will bring comprehensive, personalised and immersive learning experiences to all students.

“I am confident that this partnership will help millions of students learn mathematics in an interactive way, making them overcome their fear of math and learn to master it,” said Hohenwarter.

Launched in 2015, BYJU’S has over 115 million students cumulatively learning from the app, along with seven million annual paid subscriptions.