BYPL to hold special ‘hybrid’ Lok Adalat to settle power theft cases

New Delhi, Jan 14 : Delhi power distribution company BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) has partnered with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) to organise the first special ‘hybrid Lok Adalat in East and Central Delhi for on-the-spot settlement of power theft cases.

To be organised on Sunday (January 17) between 10 am and 3 pm, the Lok Adalat will blend online and offline participation to ensure safety of the consumers and officials, seamless connectivity and faster resolution of the cases.

Consumers desirous of settling their power theft cases can use this opportunity for cases relating to both direct theft and meter tampering. Cases that are either pending in any court of law or are yet to be filed in any court of law will also be taken up by the Lok Adalat.

“For the consumers, it (Lok Adalat) means an opportunity to amicably settle their cases and an escape from a prolonged and expensive legal process. For an over worked judiciary, it means some burden off its courts. For BSES, it means more people coming into the billing net. Infact, 37,000 cases have been resolved in the last 23 special Lok Adalats,” a BSES spokesperson said.

Over 11,000 notices have been sent to BYPL customers/litigants with regard to the Lok Adalat. Of these, the maximum number of cases are from the Daryaganj and Yamuna Vihar divisions, followed by Paharganj, Chandni Chowk and Nand Nagri divisions.

A company statement said that after settling their cases, the consumers will also have the option of paying the dues online or offline as per their convenience.

BYPL will also facilitate consumers to apply online for on-the-spot re-connection, after settling the cases and paying their dues at the Lok Adalat. Post their settlement orders, the customers will be given sufficient time to pay their bills.

BRPL and BYPL are power distribution companies and joint ventures between Reliance Infrastructure Limited and GoNCTD.

–IANS

sn/arm