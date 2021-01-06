Bypoll for MLC seat in Andhra Pradesh on Jan 28

Amaravati, Jan 6 : The by-election for the casual vacancy in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, caused by the resignation of Pothula Sunitha, has been scheduled for January 28.

“The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the by-election to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council for one causal vacancy,” said a statement from the chief electoral officer’s (CEO) office on Wednesday.

Sunitha had resigned on November 1, 2020 though her term in office was up to March 3, 2023.

Notification for the election will be issued on Monday and the votes will be counted on January 28.

Sunitha was a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLC, who resigned in protest over her party’s alleged activities harming development in the southern state. She has extended support to the ruling YSR Congress Party.

