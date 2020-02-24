CAA: Confusion about documents

A+ A-

Hyderabad: There is no consensus on the documents to be produced in order to prove citizenship.

The other day, the High Court ordered that the voter ID Card is not enough to prove citizenship. After the judgment of the Guwahati High Court, Bombay High Court on 15th February said that voter ID card is sufficient to prove citizenship.

Govt officials are not in a position to state clearly about the documents to be produced to prove citizenship.

Govt of India is requested to issue a clarification in this regard.