CAA-NRC: Violent protests in Delhi, Section 144 imposed

New Delhi: A Delhi Police Head Constable was killed while Deputy Commissioner (DCP) was injured today after Violent clashes broke out between pro-CAA and anti-CAA protestors in the neighnbourhoods of east Delhi in Bhajanpura, Maujpur and Jaffrabad in less than 24 hours with protestors indulging in stone pelting and torching vehicles over the controversial legislation.

Disturbing videos of violence have emerged on the internet where few buildings, an auto-rickshaw can be seen burning.

Section 144 of CrPC imposed at ten locations in North-east district of Delhi

Instructed @DelhiPolice and @CPDelhi to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi. The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for maintenance of peace and harmony. — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) February 24, 2020

In videos related to clashes group of people can be seen breaking off stones, chunks of the concrete divider along the main road to throw at each other sloganeering “Jai Shri Ram“.

The clashes began in the Kabir Nagar area near the Maujpur Metro Station which turned violent with sloganeering and chanting of the ‘ Jai Shri Ram’.

In another video that has emerged on the internet shows a man dressed in a red shirt wielding a gun at an unarmed Delhi Police officer and later turning and firing into the air.

Today’s disruptions come after stone-throwing yesterday afternoon near Jaffrabad area where over 1000 women have gathered since Saturday night peacefully protesting against the CAA.

Violence escalated after Delhi Police fired tear gas to contain the situation following which paramilitary forces were called in to restore peace in the region. e

Reacting to the clashes Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal called it “very distressing news” and urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to “restore law and order and ensure peace and harmony is maintained”

Political analyst Yogendra Yadav also took to Twitter to raise alarm over the clashes, appealing the Delhi Police on behalf of “various activists”.

“Various activists request @DelhiPolice to take ALL necessary action in North East Delhi to prevent communal violence. This is URGENT,” Mr Yadav, who was formerly a member of Chief Minister Kejriwal’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) posted.

Delhi Police caught helping stone pelters

UP’s Aligarh witnessed violent clashes on Sunday where Police personnel and anti-CAA protesters clashed. A small portion of a shop was set on fire with two police vehicles vandalised in the clash.

Mobile internet was suspended in Aligarh on Sunday after 6 pm amidst the clashes. As many as eight people have been injured in the violence with five protesters and three police officers.

On the protestor injured in the clashes had a gunshot wound while police denied opening fire.

An uproar against the CAA have been witnessed thorough out the nation amidst PM, Home Minister refusing to budge or make any amendments in the bill.

Netizens react to Lieutenant Governor of Delhi’s tweet:

Police along with goons pelting stones.

Kapil mishra is making disturbing speech.

Stone pelting arson since yesterday.

Do you need a tweet from cm to deliver your constitutional duty to order and deploy required forces to safeguard delhi? pic.twitter.com/hXMfmDiXdE — deepak pande (@deepakpande77) February 24, 2020

