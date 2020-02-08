CAA-NRC: Women in UP throw bangles at Ulema, force them to leave

A+ A-

NEW DELHI: Members of the Islamic seminary Darul Uloom of Deoband faced an unprecedented situation when appealed the protesting women at the Eidgah ground in Uttar Pradesh to end their stir against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The Daul Uloom delegation reached the protest site following a peace committee meeting held at district headquarters Thursday morning that was also attended by Darul Uloom Deoband Mohatmim Mufti Abul Kasim Nomani.

However, the protesting women got furious after the delegation along with local administration came to persuade the women to end their stir.

The women angrily rejected the appeal. They not only raised ‘go back’ slogans but some of them also allegedly threw bangles at them.

Women protesters sitting on Dharna at Eidgah ground in UP's Deoband register protest over a local delegation trying to persuade them in calling off the anti-CAA/NRC agitation which has been going on for over a week now. pic.twitter.com/ea2LrMNwmG — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) February 7, 2020

Women allegedly threw bangles at the delegation comprising of administrative committee members which was sent by the local administration to persuade the protesters. pic.twitter.com/w71MJ8rBYt — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) February 7, 2020

Hundreds of local women holding Tricolours and placards were sitting in an ”indefinite” protest since January 27, 2020.