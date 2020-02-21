menu
21 Feb 2020, Fri Islamic Calender
CAA: Protest held near Azizia Mosque in Hyd

Posted by SM Bilal Published: February 21, 2020, 5:10 pm IST
Hyderabad: Yet another protest against CAA,NRC and NPR was held at Humayun Nagar. Immediately after the Friday prayers a large group of public gathered near Masjid-E-Azizia, Mehdipatnam and raised slogans against Government.

Youths carrying placards and banners shouted slogans like “Hum Leke Rahengey Azaadi” against the draconian laws and demanded the Goverment to immediately withdraw the laws.

However on coming to know about the protest Humayun Nagar police reached spot. After few hours of protest, public dispersed.

