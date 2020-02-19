CAA public meetings :Telangana HC asks police to file reply

A+ A-

Hyderabad, Feb.19 (NSS): The Hyderabad High Court today took up hearing on a Public Interest Litigation filed former IAS officer-turned-advocate Shafeequzaman on the issue of permissions to public meetings.

Arguing the case, Shafiquzzaman told the HC that the police were denying permission to the public meetings being proposed by different organizations at the last minute.

He urged the court to issue directions to the police to take a decision on such applications at least a week before the scheduled meeting. Following this, the HC issued notices to the Principal Secretary of Home department and Hyderabad and Cyberabad police commissioners asking them to file counter affidavits within three